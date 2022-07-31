 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Border crisis spawns opioid overdoses

  • 0
LTE

Reference: The Courier's July 22 article, “Legislature urged by AG to stem tide of overdoses.” In the press conference, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said, "State lawmakers should legalize fentanyl test strips and expand availability of naloxone” which can reverse the effects of opioid overdose. In 2021 fentanyl was present in 83% of the 470 opioid overdose deaths in Iowa.

Miller doesn’t mention that according to U.S. government reports “the dominant source of illegally sourced fentanyl has been Mexico …and is trafficked principally by land into the U.S.” In a recent 12-month period 100,000 Americans have died of fentanyl and similar drugs. This crisis “claims more lives than firearms, suicide, homicide, or motor vehicle accidents.”

In 2021, “U.S. Customs and Border Protection figures now show that more than 2 million unauthorized migrants came across the Mexican border.” With opioid overdose crisis now claiming 100,000 American lives a year, Miller should immediately demand the Biden administration follow federal law and close our Southern border to unauthorized individuals in order to save about 100,000 American lives a year. Is this too much to ask of Miller?

People are also reading…

Theodore Lederman, Waterloo

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Let them eat coal

Let them eat coal

Sen. Joe Manchin is right. Air, water and food are way overrated. The sooner humans learn to eat, drink and breathe coal, the better we will all be.

Who are you really voting for?

Who are you really voting for?

At age 88 Chuck Grassley, if elected, is unlikely to serve the entire six-year term in the U.S. Senate. It’s more likely that he is a placehol…

Be helping every day

Be helping every day

When individuals think about giving back, volunteering or donating it is often done around the holiday season or when a major event is or has …

America was founded on Christianity

America was founded on Christianity

Was the Supreme Court “imposing religious orthodoxy” in their overturning of Roe v. Wade, as alleged in Saul Shapiro’s recent column “Christia…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News