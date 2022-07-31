Border crisis spawns opioid overdoses

Reference: The Courier's July 22 article, “Legislature urged by AG to stem tide of overdoses.” In the press conference, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said, "State lawmakers should legalize fentanyl test strips and expand availability of naloxone” which can reverse the effects of opioid overdose. In 2021 fentanyl was present in 83% of the 470 opioid overdose deaths in Iowa.

Miller doesn’t mention that according to U.S. government reports “the dominant source of illegally sourced fentanyl has been Mexico …and is trafficked principally by land into the U.S.” In a recent 12-month period 100,000 Americans have died of fentanyl and similar drugs. This crisis “claims more lives than firearms, suicide, homicide, or motor vehicle accidents.”

In 2021, “U.S. Customs and Border Protection figures now show that more than 2 million unauthorized migrants came across the Mexican border.” With opioid overdose crisis now claiming 100,000 American lives a year, Miller should immediately demand the Biden administration follow federal law and close our Southern border to unauthorized individuals in order to save about 100,000 American lives a year. Is this too much to ask of Miller?

Theodore Lederman, Waterloo