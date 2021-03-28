Border crisis is Democrats' fault

The Bloomberg editorial March 23 and accompanying cartoon are a lie that claims, “The previous administration denied border authorities the resources they need to do their job,” according to an article in The Dallas Morning News.

“Five days after ... inauguration, President Donald Trump ordered the Department of Homeland Security to add 5,000 Border Patrol agents.”

“The Border Patrol … and its parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security, more than doubled its recruitment budget to $1,019,182 in 2016 and $1,019,940 in 2017. The bolstered recruitment efforts were effective. Applications increased and training sped up.”

Legislatively in 2019 and 2020 both the Democratic House and the Republican Senate would not agree on a solution, something that has been the case for at least 35 years since the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986.

“Trump's 2019 budget request would have provided $211 million to hire 750 more Border Patrol agents. The latest funding bill from the Senate Appropriations Committee provides enough for half that many new agents. In 2020 Congress, and Nancy Pelosi’s House rejected funding for any additional agents.” I believe the crisis the Democrats wanted on the border pre-election was building and they wanted to keep it that way.

Robert Camarata, Grundy Center

