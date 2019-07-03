EMILY THODE
CEDAR FALLS --- I am writing from my heart, from my conscious to speak out for those who are being silenced, detained, taken, ripped from their parents and held against their will for seeking asylum. The children on our southern borders are being held in deplorable detention centers. They are being held with minimal supplies. Inadequate food, half frozen food to eat, no fruits, no vegetables. They are sleeping on cement floors, with a first aid foil blanket. They are in the clothes they came in with, that are now filthy from time in the center.
Children are caring for children/babies themselves from lack of staff in these centers. These detention facilities are prisons for profit at the expense of the innocent. These children, who came seeking asylum with their parents, fleeing from worse than what we have to offer, come on, we can do better people. Children are literally dying at our leader's indifference to the inhumane treatment of these children and babies. The mental state they must be in? Imagine for five minutes, this is you and your children.
We need to call our leaders to action right now, call your representatives! To grow humanity we need to show humanity.
