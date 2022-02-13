Books that messed up the world

In his extraordinary book "Ten Books that Screwed Up the World and Five Others that Didn't Help," Benjamin Wiker identified some of the influential books that have led to war, genocide, totalitarianism, aggression and destructive social experiments. "The Prince" (Machiavelli), "Discourse on Method" (Descartes), "Leviathan" (Hobbes), "Discourse on the Origins and Basis of Inequality Among Men" (Rousseau), "The Communist Manifest" (Marx), "Utilitarianism" (Mills), "The Descent of Man" (Darwin), "Beyond Good and Evil" (Nietzsche), "The State and Revolution" (Lenin), "The Pivot of Civilization" (Sanger), "Mein Kampf" (Hitler), "The Future of an Illusion" (Freud), "Coming of Age in Samoa" (Mead), and "Sexual Behavior in the Human Male" (Kinsey).