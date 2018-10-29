CAROLANA MAGSAMEN
WATERLOO --- When my husband, Frank Magsamen was coordinator of Emergency Management for five years, five days a week and on-call on weekends and anytime at night or when needed, he was asked by many to run for the Board of Superviors.
He did decide to run, only to find out from officials he would have to quit his full-time position at Emergency Management because of state law.
It would be a conflict of interest to hold both positions. Considering the high ranking special position of police chief, a full-time position, it is to oversee police officers and to maintain protection and safety of police officers and citizens.
He should be devoted to the position only. If that chief's position has not enough to do, take it to part-time. The city would have more dollars to save other worthwhile positions.
Dan Trelka is an upstanding man. It takes a lot of hours in a day and week, studying to make a county run well dollar-wise. It is not a two or three-hour a day positionl.
