Black Lives Matter is right about injustice

Regarding the column by Cal Thomas in the April 4 Courier (Legal decisions should be based on evidence): Derek Chauvin's defense lawyer is trying to blame George Floyd's death on the victim because he had some drugs and a coronary condition, not because Chauvin cut off Floyd's air and blood supply, hoping some juror will buy such a crock of BS. It's as twisted and perverted as intentionally running over someone with a heavy truck and then blaming the victim for having drugs and and a health condition, but not from being crushed by an 80,000 pound machine. We're in an age where we are supposed to believe delusions and lies.