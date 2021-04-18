Black Lives Matter is right about injustice

Regarding the column by Cal Thomas in the April 4 Courier (Legal decisions should be based on evidence): Derek Chauvin's defense lawyer is trying to blame George Floyd's death on the victim because he had some drugs and a coronary condition, not because Chauvin cut off Floyd's air and blood supply, hoping some juror will buy such a crock of BS. It's as twisted and perverted as intentionally running over someone with a heavy truck and then blaming the victim for having drugs and and a health condition, but not from being crushed by an 80,000 pound machine. We're in an age where we are supposed to believe delusions and lies.
The Courier reports April 7 an 81% increase in Iowa police pointing guns at citizens. Might this be because they are aiming guns at more non-dangerous, non-attacking citizens knowing they won't be charged? We never hear of a law enforcement officer being charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Any common citizen would be in most cases. What became of equal justice under the law? Now the Iowa Legislature is giving them immunity from the law and lawsuits. Just like the old Soviet Union. We need Black Lives Matter to see the unfairness in our justice system.
Herman Lenz, Sumner