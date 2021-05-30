 Skip to main content
Bipartisan commission should investigate Capitol insurrection
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Bipartisan commission should investigate Capitol insurrection

As a voter in Iowa, what do you want/expect from your elected officials? Truth? Integrity? Honesty? Courage? Commitment to service for their constituents?

On Sept. 11, 2001, the United States was attacked by foreign adversary. As a result of this attack a bipartisan commission was empowered by Congress to investigate and recommend corrective actions.

On Jan. 6, 2021, a domestic mob was incited to attack the U.S. Capitol. We all watched and heard it on TV. People were injured and Capitol Police officers were killed. When the Capitol was attacked the politicians were forced to be evacuated from the floor of the House and Senate.

Why won’t those same retreating politicians vote for a commission to be established to investigate this attack? Where is the truth, the integrity, the honesty, the courage? Where is the leadership?

These elected officials work for you. Their actions reflect on you and the state of Iowa.

In 2022 you’re going have to decide, with your vote, what values you and the state of Iowa want to exhibit.

Tim Murphy, Waterloo

