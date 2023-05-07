A Republican bill just approved by two votes (217-215) spending $38.6 billion dollars on incentives for biofuels and ethanol is most likely more benefit to shareholders than farmers. Wouldn't Iowa be better off not encouraging soil be taken and torn up for pipelines and non-food products? Ethanol gives less MPG and creates toxic disposals. Why pay refineries tax money to both produce and dispose when our climate goal is an alternate energy source? Could it be because those who hold shares have political clout and want windfalls not windmills?