Bills would hurt quality of child care

There are two bills currently working their way through the Iowa House; HSB 539 allows 16-year-olds to care for children unsupervised by an adult and HSB 2131 raises the number of two and three-year-old children that one child care provider may care for.

Basically, these two bills lower the qualifications for child care workers while simultaneously allowing the workers to be responsible for more children. This may increase child care opportunities for parents, it may also lower the standard of care children are receiving.

Adding additional children adds more work to the load that overworked providers are carrying. Mature adults are currently struggling with the daily issues they face while providing child care and day cares are shutting down because of it. How well do we think teenaged workers will fair under this stress? This sounds like a recipe for disaster.

If we want to hire and maintain workers what we need to provide is a stable job including higher wages and better benefits, not more responsibility.

These two bills seem to be shortsighted answers to long-term problems. I’m deeply concerned what long term impact passing them will have on the quality of care that children will receive.

Mary Reinking, Oelwein

