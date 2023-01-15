Big Pharma's vaccine money grab

It seems news sources, like the Associated Press and mainstream corporate media outlets, repeat deceptive narratives designed to mold public opinion instead of reporting facts.

But people are increasingly waking up. In U.S. states like Iowa and Florida where secure midterm elections occurred, the results were in clear contrast to states where voting “irregularities” materialized like in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Additionally, as financially incentivized government puppets have ensured Big Pharma profits via fascist COVID vaccine mandates, new peer-reviewed studies are now revealing potentially fatal heart conditions caused by the rushed experimental mRNA gene therapies.

Due to increased mortalities, especially in COVID-vaccinated young people, former Blackrock Portfolio Manager Edward Dowd has predicted an “avalanche of lawsuits” as the insurance industry uncovers “legions of mounting deaths” deriving from “complications of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.”

Dowd, a globally respected Wall Street trends analyst, has published a book entitled “Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022.” Moreover, in a Dec. 7, 2022, panel hosted by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, Dowd speculated on workplace shortages as the result of disabilities caused by coercive vaccine mandates.

Remember that corporate media narratives are brought to you by Big Pharma advertising dollars.

Jeffery Fischels, Cedar Falls