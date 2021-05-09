Biden's socialist circus will bankrupt country

Are you aware that most of that “free” money Washington has sent you is headed back to Washington, courtesy of higher gas prices, taxes and climate regulations? Canceling oil pipelines has consequences. Just wait for Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s proposed mileage tax. The plan? To price gas-powered cars out of existence. Unelected wonks like Buttigieg will decide your travel mode. That’s how socialism works, boys and girls. Big Brother has big plans for you.

Uncle Sam recently spent $86 million on border hotels to feed and house illegal alien families. Plan to spend billions more on Biden’s suicidal “come one, come all” open borders policy. Their health care? It’s “on the house,” meaning your house, as well as all their travel and education expenses. Biden lies about “voter suppression” in Georgia while actually suppressing wages through illegal immigration. Want a real example of voter suppression? Try 60 million abortions since 1973! “Devout Catholic” Joe authorized tax-funded abortions on his very first day in office.

The great gun grab has begun. Critical race theory is soon to brainwash your kids at school. Biden & Co. want to spend six trillion more dollars you don’t have. What a bleeping freak show.

Steve Kapler, Waterloo

