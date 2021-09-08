 Skip to main content
Biden's promises on Afghanistan ring hollow
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Violating a moral rule requires justification. If I promise to meet you for lunch and, on the way, I am broadsided by another motorist and sent to the ER, it would be ludicrous for any sane person to say, “Shame on you for breaking your promise!” Being sent to the ER clearly justifies breaking my promise.

What about President Biden’s promise to evacuate American and Afghan citizens who supported the U.S. mission? On Aug. 18, in an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Biden stated: “The commitment holds to get everyone out that, in fact, we can get out and everyone that should come out.” Notice that Biden’s promise has two conditions. It applies to everyone “we can get out” and everyone who “should come out.”

Suppose you are a U.S. citizen or an Afghan translator who made an unconditional commitment to U.S. goals in Afghanistan, and you are left behind  at the mercy of the Taliban. Well, Joe Biden can always say, “Sorry, but we were simply unable to evacuate you, or we didn’t think you should be evacuated in the first place.”

Seriously? Time will tell if that answer passes muster with the American electorate.

John Kearney, Waterloo

