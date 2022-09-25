Biden's mess will take a long time to clean up

I am writing in response to the Fred Abrahams column of Sept. 18. He says he supports the First Amendment, yet he is horrified by the Second Amendment, He says presidents have no control over inflation. Really? Maybe raising taxes can contribute? He says he has no effect on oil prices. Maybe if he didn't shut down the Keystone Pipeline on his first day in office we would still be energy independent, as we were under Trump. Biden will not even get the Democratic nomination in 2024. Even most of his own party wants him out of there. It's gonna take a long time to fix everything he screwed up.