Biden's first year was a mess

A few years after TV became common in most homes there was a talent show hosted by Arthur Godfrey. The lyrics of one of the popular songs at that time was “Heap-big-smoke-but-no-fire, him talk-a-lot but him not-so-hot." I was reminded of this while listening to President Biden list his accomplishments during his first year in office. It was terrible. It’s easy to see that Biden continues to struggle mentally and physically. There may be a few sparks, but the fire is long gone. The major media outlets seem to be getting tired of covering up all of the mistakes he is making, and he still won’t answer their questions . It’s making them look like fools, but they know that Kamala Harris would be worse. A large number of Democrats have decided not to seek re-election this year because they can’t defend their voting record. There is no way that we can look at Biden’s first year in office and see anything but a mess. Thankfully we can begin to correct this in a few months.