 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Biden's energy policy is all wrong

  • 0
LTE

When Joe Biden spent his first day cancelling the construction of pipeline projects, he made it clear that he was willing to inflate fuel prices to wage war with the energy producers of the United States. The discontinuation of an automated pipeline created a greater demand for fuel-burning transportation of this crude.

With economic and social pressures designed to dissuade corporate investments (ESG’s), the Biden administration made it clear that banks were not the only targets of strong-armed persuasion. Additionally, the administration made it clear that the energy producers were open game for lawsuits from every activist group on the planet.

Like a pauper, Joe Biden has begged Saudi Arabia and Venezuela to sell oil to the United States; as if burning their oil would be better for our environment. Don’t worry, Joe Biden has declared a national emergency so he could tap into our Strategic Petroleum Reserves to the tune of one million barrels per day … until Election Day. Apparently, losing in the polls is a national emergency. Ironically, this administration has managed to sell 1 million of those barrels to Hunter’s partners in China. The Biden administration is willing to burn the axe handle for heat.

People are also reading…

Reed Prior, Waterloo

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Let them eat coal

Let them eat coal

Sen. Joe Manchin is right. Air, water and food are way overrated. The sooner humans learn to eat, drink and breathe coal, the better we will all be.

Who are you really voting for?

Who are you really voting for?

At age 88 Chuck Grassley, if elected, is unlikely to serve the entire six-year term in the U.S. Senate. It’s more likely that he is a placehol…

Be helping every day

Be helping every day

When individuals think about giving back, volunteering or donating it is often done around the holiday season or when a major event is or has …

America was founded on Christianity

America was founded on Christianity

Was the Supreme Court “imposing religious orthodoxy” in their overturning of Roe v. Wade, as alleged in Saul Shapiro’s recent column “Christia…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News