Biden's energy policy is all wrong

When Joe Biden spent his first day cancelling the construction of pipeline projects, he made it clear that he was willing to inflate fuel prices to wage war with the energy producers of the United States. The discontinuation of an automated pipeline created a greater demand for fuel-burning transportation of this crude.

With economic and social pressures designed to dissuade corporate investments (ESG’s), the Biden administration made it clear that banks were not the only targets of strong-armed persuasion. Additionally, the administration made it clear that the energy producers were open game for lawsuits from every activist group on the planet.

Like a pauper, Joe Biden has begged Saudi Arabia and Venezuela to sell oil to the United States; as if burning their oil would be better for our environment. Don’t worry, Joe Biden has declared a national emergency so he could tap into our Strategic Petroleum Reserves to the tune of one million barrels per day … until Election Day. Apparently, losing in the polls is a national emergency. Ironically, this administration has managed to sell 1 million of those barrels to Hunter’s partners in China. The Biden administration is willing to burn the axe handle for heat.

Reed Prior, Waterloo