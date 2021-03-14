Biden's America full of illegal immigration, cancel culture

Biden's America

Six percent of the 5,000 illegal immigrants crossing our border daily are testing positive for COVID. They are then being transported to various destinations throughout the country. 2021 is going to make 2020 look like a walk in the park. Our Capitol is more fortified than our military bases in Iraq. Why did the FBI hide the VA office report? Equality Act will abolish women's sports. Hey Mom, how do you feel about transgender men being in your daughter's facilities? Dr. Seuss cancelled but look at Cardi B's "WAP" video. Why isn't Biden at the press conferences? Where is the State of the Union? G7 meeting? Look at the Middle East. Southern border. Unemployment. Price of gas and this is just the beginning. Biden in Texas asks "What am I doing here?" Biden virtual address to Democrats cut off so he doesn't have questions but asks "Nance" if that's OK! Remember cages at border, concentration camps under Trump? More now, but it's OK now.