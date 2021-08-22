 Skip to main content
Biden was spectacularly wrong on Afghanistan
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Biden was spectacularly wrong on Afghanistan

A July 8 NBC news video shows President Joe Biden being asked, “Is the Taliban takeover now inevitable?” Biden answered forcefully, “No! It’s not.” The reporter asked, “Why?” Biden answered, “Because you have the Afghan troops at 300,000. Well equipped. As well equipped as any army in the world. And an air force. Against something like 75,000 Taliban. It is not inevitable.”

How can one spot a Taliban in a photo? He’s the one holding a firearm. How can 75,000 outlaws control 40 million Afghans? Perhaps they don’t have a Second Amendment.

Kenneth Friend, Cedar Falls

