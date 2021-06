Let's start with $3 dollar gas. Almost 1 million immigrants will have crossed the border by the time this printed. Inflation is on the rise. And yet we have president and vice president who are so incompetent words cannot say enough. Can't wait for $3.50 to $4 dollar gas and higher food prices. This means less money in the working man's pocket. But that's okay, because those who voted for this group of idiots can't gripe one bit.