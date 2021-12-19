Biden turns his back on farmers

It’s time for Iowans to understand Joe Biden and the Democrats are working against rural America and America’s farmers. Under current law, farm property follows a “stepped-up basis” which gives farmers the freedom to do as they wish with their land upon retirement, a death or as an investment. However, the Biden administration wants to get rid of this system and create a new tax that would decimate family farms and small businesses in Iowa. Biden promised not to raise taxes on the middle class and claimed 95% of families would not face new taxes. Unfortunately, he is breaking this promise.
To avoid these proposed crushing taxes, a farm in Iowa would have to be smaller than 341 acres, but the average farm size in 2020 was 360 acres. Because of this, the majority of Iowa farms would suffer the burden of these taxes, and some would even be forced to sell out.
Ashley Hinson summed it up by saying that eliminating the stepped-up basis is like sticking a “for sale” sign on countless family businesses in Iowa. Iowa's family farms and small businesses are the backbone of our country. Unfortunately, the Democrats have turned their back on us.
Cordt Holub, Buckingham