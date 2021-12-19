Biden turns his back on farmers

It’s time for Iowans to understand Joe Biden and the Democrats are working against rural America and America’s farmers. Under current law, farm property follows a “stepped-up basis” which gives farmers the freedom to do as they wish with their land upon retirement, a death or as an investment. However, the Biden administration wants to get rid of this system and create a new tax that would decimate family farms and small businesses in Iowa. Biden promised not to raise taxes on the middle class and claimed 95% of families would not face new taxes. Unfortunately, he is breaking this promise.