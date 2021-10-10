 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor

Biden surrounded by scandal

We may learn more about Hillary Clinton with the arrest of her lawyer.

We may hear more about Hunter Biden if all emails come out. If you listen to fake news you may not. All who listen to one of the honest news will hear facts and already have.

When laptop emails came out, a man who was helping Hunter Biden make contacts with Ukraine and China realized what was happening was wrong. He sat with Tucker Carlson and explained all the emails.

Hunter Biden was openly in business with communist China. Joe Biden was a business partner. An email from Hunter, detailed the split on the deal with China: “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy.”

Text message by Hunter dated Jan. 3, 2019; the deal was that Hunter had to give his dad, Joe, half his pay. For these deals that Joe helped set up with China, Russia, and other foreign powers when Joe was Vice President.

Joe’s two brothers received millions of dollars in government contracts for work in areas they had no experience.

All this out before election and still Joe Biden became president.

Will justice be done?

Ron Wood, Waterloo

