Biden should resign so Democrats win

President Joseph Biden can give the Democrats total dominance in 2024 elections with a selfless act of a “conditional resignation" countering the self-serving Republican messages.

The first condition: Vice President Kamala Harris, his heir apparent and partner in destroying President Trump, shall succeed him.

His resignation would single-handedly permanently demolish the glass ceiling and all barriers for women and make Biden responsible for America’s first woman vice president and president.

The second condition: exclusively accepting as vice president and secretary of defense either Lloyd Austin and Mark Milley. Regardless of which office, both are overqualified and have served America honorably and exceptionally.

This successor administration the world would immediately respect, accept and work with positively while effectively transitioning and maintaining our world leader position.

American parents, women, liberals, progressives, moderates, some conservatives, minorities, LBGTQ and respecters gun safety regardless of party would understand that Biden’s Democrats are listening and will deliver to “we the people.”

Finally, Russia and its allies are threatening nuclear war because of their failing Russia/Ukrainian war. Russia knows Austin and Milley have been pivotal in America’s leadership regarding Ukraine.

This successor administration is a notification to all: Our applicable Revolutionary War motto: “Don’t Tread on Us” is still true.

Vernon Weems, Waterloo

