Biden setting spending records

I give credit where credit is due, so I want to congratulate Joe Biden for spending the most money out of any president ever within his first 18 months in office. Even more impressive, he managed to recklessly spend our taxpayer dollars during a recession that he caused. First, with the Inflation Reduction Act where he spent $740 billion on a radical climate change agenda that simultaneously doubles the size of the IRS. Now, he’s abusing executive action to cancel student loans and make taxpayers without a college degree pay for those who do.This administration works to serve self-interest, not the interests of Americans. We want to see relief around the rising costs of groceries and gas, not see 87,000+ new IRS agents sifting through our taxes. Biden and the Democrats are so out of touch with the everyday American and are too busy recklessly spending our tax dollars to realize it.