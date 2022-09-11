Biden rips a page out of "1984"

Decades high inflation, American citizens abandoned overseas during a disastrously incompetent retreat from Afghanistan, wars around the globe as a result of weak foreign policy, economic shortages, a porous southern border, and what was Joe Biden’s concern during his Sept. 1 address to the nation? Americans who voted to make America great again.

In a Uni-Party speech straight from Orwell’s “1984," Biden villainized over 70 million Americans as “extremists”; and followers of the new Emmanuel Goldstein. It appears 1930s Germany is back in style -- but with MAGA voters excoriated as the new Jews.

In addition to endless propaganda campaigns like the Russian collusion lie, the Ukraine call hoax, banana republic impeachments, and a made-for-TV “insurrection” trial, American law enforcement institutions have been politicized to the point of raiding the home of a former U.S. president.

Those supporting a political party that weaponized a pandemic to affect election outcomes; whose leader was overruled by the U.S. Supreme Court from coercing experimental medical injections, and later tried to create an Orwellian federal “disinformation board”, should look into their mirrors to see the new “good German.”

Instead, let’s turn off the TV, resist divide and conquer tactics, and love our neighbors.

Jeffery Fischels, Cedar Falls