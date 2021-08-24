Biden proving to be a weak president

Two old-school Democrats had similar features in their letters to the editor last week. Here, in mid-August, they both construed their words to arrive at Jan. 6 and the riots at our Capitol; both included the party’s overused term -- “insurrectionists.” Apparently four years of media and Democrat’s bashing Donald Trump’s every move will continue as a distraction, else the media would be obliged to report and fill space using Joe Biden’s limited successes and failures.

Again last week, President Biden has tried to blame Trump when his administration failed to understand conditions in Afghanistan. We all know Biden owns this disastrous withdrawal of U.S. troops. Did Biden’s military leaders let him down, or was proper intelligence lacking when he declared two weeks ago that Afghanistan’s military could defend their country with no concern for the Taliban?

Many other failures are under-reported including seven months with illegal immigration reaching 7,000 a day, huge inflow of drugs and growing human trafficking at the southern border. To Biden, that’s not a crisis. Have you noticed the higher price of gasoline? Thank Biden for cancelling the Keystone pipeline project and eliminating America’s self-sufficient drilling.

Each new day, the difference between a strong president and a weak one is becoming quite clear.

Ron Wheeler, Cedar Falls

