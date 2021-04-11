Biden lied about Georgia voting law

Joe Biden recently pushed a narrative that tagged a legislative measure in Georgia as “voter suppression,” warning of a return to the Jim Crow era. He lied. In fact, so pathetically obvious was this whopper that even the leftist Washington Post had to call him out. Were there a Race Hustlers’ Hall of Shame, Biden’s bust would figure prominently. Biden fancies himself the grandfatherly overseer of black Americans.

“Jim Crow” laws were actually segregation tools used throughout the South roughly from 1877 into the 1960s. Those laws were written, passed, and enforced primarily by Democrats like Biden’s “good friend” Sen. Robert “Sheets” Byrd, who himself tried to torpedo the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Photo IDs represent “voter suppression?” The only thing a voter ID suppresses is voter fraud. Every John Deere worker must present his photo ID each day to gain entry. Is John Deere then engaged in “worker suppression?” Stoking racial division is a sleazy though often effective political tactic. Hopefully, voters are on to Biden’s shameless scam. People of all political persuasion should publicly and aggressively condemn Biden’s latest cynical dive into racial antagonism. He’s clumsily playing the race card. What’s worse, he’s doing it with a lie.

Steve Kapler, Waterloo

