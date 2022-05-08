Biden laptop coverup swung the election

After Hunter Biden's laptop info came out, Tucker Carlson had a one hour program with Tony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden's onetime business partner. Bobulinski shared many of the emails and text messages as he had many copies. The FBI later opened an investigation of Hunter Biden for different offenses such as money laundering and violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. We saw that program and were wondering why something wasn't done.

President Biden and major networks suppressed the story as Russian disinformation. CNN and three major networks mentioned it only for a total of 46 seconds.

The blackout of the story worked because Biden was elected. A 2020 poll later showed that 40% of voters would have voted the other way and the election would have gone another way. Too bad the Department of Justice and Attorney General Barr didn't disclose crucial information from the laptop.

Sorry public officials hold back public information because they don't want to sway an election.

Ronald Wood, Waterloo

