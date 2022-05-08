 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Biden laptop coverup swung the election

  • 0
LTE

After Hunter Biden's laptop info came out, Tucker Carlson had a one hour program with Tony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden's onetime business partner. Bobulinski shared many of the emails and text messages as he had many copies. The FBI later opened an investigation of Hunter Biden for different offenses such as money laundering and violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. We saw that program and were wondering why something wasn't done.

President Biden and major networks suppressed the story as Russian disinformation. CNN and three major networks mentioned it only for a total of 46 seconds. 

The blackout of the story worked because Biden was elected. A 2020 poll later showed that 40% of voters would have voted the other way and the election would have gone another way. Too bad the Department of Justice and Attorney General Barr didn't disclose crucial information from the laptop.

Sorry public officials hold back public information because they don't want to sway an election.

People are also reading…

Ronald Wood, Waterloo

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden is a thug like Putin

Biden is a thug like Putin

Death can occur instantly, like Putin’s blowing up Ukrainians, or by inches, “death by a thousand cuts” by Joe Biden. He calls Putin a thug, a…

When is a muffler not a muffler?

When is a muffler not a muffler?

Google search for Iowa law 321.436. Look in a dictionary for "muffler." You don't have to be real smart to understand it. When something doesn…

Son was taken too soon

Son was taken too soon

Gone to soon. On March 22, my whole world changed. My son, LaVance Cooper, was shot and killed. It seemed as if my world just stopped. I would…

Earth Day reflections

Earth Day reflections

During Earth Day week, I reflect on why I care about the Earth when I am not directly affected. I live a comfortable retirement lifestyle, vis…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News