People are complaining about President Biden being 80 years old. From the above quote from Lindsey Graham expectations are “senators stay forever.” The oldest five senators are: Grassley 89, Feinstein 89, Sanders 81, McConnell 80, Cardin 79. As a voter, if age is a big factor I would expect the above senators to be voted out in their next election. The other factor Graham mentions is longevity in the Senate. As a voter consider two more factors: influence and money. The longer the stay in the same position, the more money is available to influence these senators. Voters -- do not complain about the age of your president, he is term limited. Your representatives and senators ought to be term limited as well.