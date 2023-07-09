“I was with Lindsey in Saudi Arabia, and in a meeting with the king, Lindsey Graham says to the king of Saudi Arabia, ‘Don’t worry about Donald Trump. Presidents come and go, but senators stay forever.’”
People are complaining about President Biden being 80 years old. From the above quote from Lindsey Graham expectations are “senators stay forever.” The oldest five senators are: Grassley 89, Feinstein 89, Sanders 81, McConnell 80, Cardin 79. As a voter, if age is a big factor I would expect the above senators to be voted out in their next election. The other factor Graham mentions is longevity in the Senate. As a voter consider two more factors: influence and money. The longer the stay in the same position, the more money is available to influence these senators. Voters -- do not complain about the age of your president, he is term limited. Your representatives and senators ought to be term limited as well.
With respect to influence, maybe the Supreme Court justices ought to have some enforceable ethics rules. How many private jets have you ridden on lately? How many Alaskan fishing trips have you been taken on recently?
Tim Murphy, Waterloo