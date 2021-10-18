Biden is the real threat to freedom

The principles of democracy — capitalism, free enterprise, human and civil rights, fair elections, free press and speech, inclusiveness, and equality, right to life and peaceful coexistence – are in jeopardy. So says Prof. Corbin in a recent editorial. The orange man will turn our nation into an authoritarian regime.

To achieve that, you need the support of the military, the Congress, the fact gathering community (FBI, IRS, CIA), and a compliant mass media (television, Facebook, Twitter, newspapers, radio etc.) Which administration fits this?

This should scare you:

Afghanistan debacle emboldening China, Russia, and N. Korea.

Proposed huge IRS observing each $600 personal transaction.

A completely out of control border.

Merrick Garland having FBI investigate parents.

A president who sits in a fabricated backdrop and reads prepared statements and whose every move is controlled by his handlers.

A vice president who has not had one press conference and is the border czar.

A media that blacked out the Hunter Biden story and an FBI that falsely claimed Russian influence.

Control of COVID. More die this year with vaccines. Leadership?

Trump is not president anymore. Stop using him to mask the Biden administration's ineptitude.

Chris Simenson, Dunkerton

