Biden is running the country into a ditch

Sometimes we don’t know whether to laugh or cry. Some day a movie will be made of this time in history, but it’s so unbelievable that nobody will go to see it. We have a president that people all over the world are laughing at (Dr. Ronnie Jackson, White House physician to three different presidents is very concerned about President Biden’s mental capacity). The vice president is so incompetent she couldn’t make a profit on a Kool-Aid stand. We will probably get 2.5 million illegals coming across the southern border this year (not counting the drug dealers with enough drugs to kill everybody in the country ). Our big cities sound like shooting galleries. Businesses are begging people to come back to work. Our highways/bridges/sewer systems are falling apart. Before “cancel culture" we could at least discuss these things. Biden’s solution: pretend he knows what he is doing, tear down the wall, legalize drugs, get rid of the police, take guns away so people can’t defend themselves, pay people not to work and take money away from the infrastructure and waste it on climate change. Hopefully people are beginning to wake up!