Biden is ruining America

What sense did it make to have Americans locked up, out of work and socially distanced/masked for a year, now to open the border to un-American, unemployed, untested, unlimited illegal immigrants?

They borrowed $14,329 per taxpayer ($1.9 trillion) to give us $1,400. Let that sink in.

I use my ID to drive a car, to get a job, to board a plane, pick up prescriptions and virtually everything else in life, so tell me again why is showing an ID “voter suppression?”

They don’t ban hate speech; they ban speech they hate.

Trump may have hurt feelings, but Biden is hurting your family, finance and your freedom.

In five weeks we’ve finally gotten back to “normal.” Gas is up $1, thousands of jobs lost, borders are open, toy potatoes are offensive, Coke needs employees to be less white, and taxpayers are paying for foreign abortions. Thank God we are finally rid of the guy that wrote mean tweets but put America first.

Dave Smith, Waterloo

