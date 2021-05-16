Biden is out of touch with reality

What a stinking mess! President Joe Biden is right when he says we are in the middle of a battle for the very soul of America, but he is wrong on everything else. President Trump had the southern border in great shape, the COVID-19 vaccines were being produced at a pace that scientists said was not possible. The economy was in great shape and getting better every day until the virus hit. Several of the Middle-Eastern countries that had been fighting for years had signed peace agreements and others were considering doing so. We were finally energy independent, and although President Trump often rubbed people the wrong way there was never any doubt who was in charge. Then Joe Biden was elected and everything turned upside down. We don’t even know who is in charge of our government. All Joe does is read from a teleprompter what someone else wrote, and the thought of President Biden having his hand on the atomic button should make all of us lose sleep. Our enemies see President Biden as very weak and out of touch with reality. How did we ever let this happen?