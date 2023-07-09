Anyone who has followed politics lately, especially the nonstop coverage of next year's election, has heard the media's obsession with President Biden's age, much of it saying he's too old to run again. Frankly, I'm sick and tired of it and will refute all the nonsense with these truths.

First and foremost, at 80-years-young Joe Biden has enacted more significant legislation in his first two years in office than any previous president, most of all the American Rescue Plan, an act that literally saved millions of Americans from financial ruin during the pandemic.

Secondly, America's population is aging rapidly with more people than ever living into their 80s and beyond, many continuing to work productively. Biden's ongoing success as president shouldn't be dismissed because of his age. Yes, he occasionally has difficulty speaking and every once in a while stumbles when walking, but so do most people when they reach their 70s and 80s.

Last but not least, while so many in the media focus on Biden's age, not a peep is heard about his likely opponent in the election, Donald Trump, who at 77 is just three years younger than Biden and has had his own problems with verbal and mobility miscues.

Whatever happened to "fair and balanced?"

Denis Montenier, Hudson