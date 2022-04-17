Biden is a thug like Putin

Death can occur instantly, like Putin’s blowing up Ukrainians, or by inches, “death by a thousand cuts” by Joe Biden. He calls Putin a thug, a war criminal, an evil man for mutilating civilians. Even worse, Putin slices Russian citizens for his $700 million yacht. He is soulless.

Ironically, Biden, too, is slicing Americans — our economy, standard of living, children, values (not preferences), dreams, minds. Specifically, Biden is crushing America’s fossil fuel industry and myriad products/services they spin off; collapsing our borders to crime, drugs, and disease; blowing up our culture; busting family budgets by devaluing our buying power by borrowing trillions while our Federal Reserve prints devaluing money for purchasing inflation-triggering bonds. Too much devalued-money chasing too few goods/services — “thousands of cuts.” (Fred, it’s not that complex.)

Even worse, his “big guy” 10% slice of Hunter Biden’s selling American jobs, industries, and national security to whom? Chinese Communist Party (see Peter Schweizer’s “Redhanded”). Biden’s life is “wonderful.” But, isn’t Biden like Putin — a thug, a war criminal, an evil man? Soulless? Different means; same end — death.

Even worse: Traitor: a person who betrays friends, country, principle. “Say it ain’t so, Joe.”

Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls

