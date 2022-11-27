 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Biden is a laughingstock

LTE

Everybody is laughing at our president! Most of the time he doesn’t even know where he is or what he is supposed to do. He has trouble reading the Tele-prompter and his support staff has to watch him like a little kid. The Democrats were able to convince the voters the election was a referendum on President Trump, who they said was responsible for COVID-19 and everything else that was wrong by hiding Biden in the basement and having the liberal media lie about him from morning until night. Now the Democrats have a big problem. Biden thinks he is doing such a great job he will do it for four more years. The election of 2024 will be hilarious when the Republicans hide Trump in the basement and make the election a referendum on Biden and all of his bad decisions: the debacle in Afghanistan, uncontrolled southern border, criminals in control of our cities, military in decline, the FBI/Justice Department no longer trustworthy, inflation -- it just goes on and on. Won’t it be funny if Trump wins in 2024 by pulling the old “hide in the basement" trick?

Jerald Bartlett, Waterloo

