LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Biden is a lame duck

Quack, quack. Hey, Mr. President, do you hear a duck quacking? The Democrats have decided you’re a lame duck. They’re beginning to look for somebody else to run in 2024. In almost 50 years of serving in the Congress, as vice president and president you have never been to the southern border to see the crisis that is happening every day. Over 50 people died of suffocation and heat stroke while locked in the back of a semi-trailer a few days ago. Enough drugs are flowing into the country to kill everyone living here. While President Trump was in office we almost completed the wall on the border, and then you were elected and the multi-billion dollar wall just sets uncompleted (no wonder people get angry with politicians). People that have applied legally to get into this country just wait at the end of the line while others push ahead. Just another day in Biden’s America. The Democrats never wanted you for president, they just used you to get rid of President Trump. No wonder people are yelling quack, quack! They can’t get rid of you quickly enough.

Jerald Bartlett, Waterloo

