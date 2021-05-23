 Skip to main content
Biden hiding from Americans' questions
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Why does President Biden refuse to answer questions? Biden’s so-called press conference had pre-screened questions, President Biden read answers to these questions. There are pictures of Biden’s “cheat sheets” that prove this. Doesn’t matter if you're conservative or liberal, watch real leaders such as JFK, Reagan and Clinton handle the press and take tough questions. Pretty clear our current president does not feel he should answer to America about his policies. Why is this? Sad we demand so little of our so-called leaders.

Dave Hoth, Waterloo

