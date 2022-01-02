Biden has been bad for America

This has been a bad year for President Joe Biden and his band of liberal/socialists, but it’s been a terrible year for this country. Poor old Joe . A bunch of people with sticks and making a lot of noise almost kept him from taking office. It upset his friends in the media so much they could talk about little else for the entire year. Just think, the southern border is wide open with enough illegal drugs coming in to kill everyone in the country. So many people are coming in that 90 % of our border agents are doing nothing but filling out forms and baby-sitting, leaving only a few to guard 2,000 miles (no wonder the drug cartel/human traffickers are all smiles). Joe put Kamala Harris in charge, but she’s waiting for his job. Then our Democrat-led cities continue to deteriorate with killings, looting, lousy school systems and corrupt politicians to name just a few. The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill was passed but 90% of it went to Democratic social programs (much of which was lost through fraud and poor management). Now they want trillions more, and all their friends in the liberal media talk about is the “insurrection" of 2021. Unbelievable!