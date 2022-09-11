Biden has America on road to ruin

Mr. President, when are you going to come out of the basement and do your job? I know you’re 80 years old and you’re tired. You should have listened to former President Obama when he told you not to run. He ignored almost all of your advice when you were his vice president because it was so bad. Now you’re the one in charge, and Obama was right, your decisions are terrible and hurting the country you say you love. It’s obvious that you are struggling physically and mentally, and we still don’t know who is really making these important decisions that affect us all. You say the southern border is secure, but even your own border patrol chief says it’s wide open. A recent report from Arizona says that smugglers are “on track" to bring in enough drugs to kill 408 million people this year. Another report says that over 73,500 people will die of an overdose this year (this is equal to a plane carrying 200 people crashing every day in this country). Is this what you want, Joe? It’s no wonder that you take a lot of naps. If I was in your shoes I would do the same thing. It’s not going to get any easier, and you still have 2 ½ years to go.