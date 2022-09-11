 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Biden has America on road to ruin

  • 0

Mr. President, when are you going to come out of the basement and do your job? I know you’re 80 years old and you’re tired. You should have listened to former President Obama when he told you not to run. He ignored almost all of your advice when you were his vice president because it was so bad. Now you’re the one in charge, and Obama was right, your decisions are terrible and hurting the country you say you love. It’s obvious that you are struggling physically and mentally, and we still don’t know who is really making these important decisions that affect us all. You say the southern border is secure, but even your own border patrol chief says it’s wide open. A recent report from Arizona says that smugglers are “on track" to bring in enough drugs to kill 408 million people this year. Another report says that over 73,500 people will die of an overdose this year (this is equal to a plane carrying 200 people crashing every day in this country). Is this what you want, Joe? It’s no wonder that you take a lot of naps. If I was in your shoes I would do the same thing. It’s not going to get any easier, and you still have 2 ½ years to go.

People are also reading…

Jerald Bartlett, Waterloo

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Learn how to read a book

Learn how to read a book

Author and academic John Agresto write: "I vividly remember reading in a biography of Abraham Lincoln that he preciously studied Shakespeare, …

Biden setting spending records

Biden setting spending records

I give credit where credit is due, so I want to congratulate Joe Biden for spending the most money out of any president ever within his first …

Taxpayers will foot the bill

Taxpayers will foot the bill

Although the Biden administration won’t say who will pay for their student loan forgiveness program, I think I’ve got if figured out.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News