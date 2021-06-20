Biden forgets vets

What do the dates 6/6/2021 and 6/28/13 have in common? On those dates Presidents Biden and Obama chose not to recognize the heroic deeds of hundreds of thousands of Americans to promote liberty, freedom, and life. Because memorializing these dates would not serve their agenda to demonize America as a racist society.

6/6/21 was the seventy-seventh anniversary of D-Day, the largest amphibious assault in history, when 156,000 Allied troops landed on Normandy. Over 4,000 troops lost their lives in this initiation of a ground battle to free Western Europe and liberate the death camps.

On 6/28/13 President Obama chose not to speak on the 150th anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg address. This was the most famous and costly battle of the American Civil War with over 51,000 casualties in which the North fought to preserve the Union and free the slaves.

Lincoln’s speech has been considered the most famous ever given by an American president.

“That this nation under God, shall have a new birth of freedom and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from earth.”

Thank you President Lincoln for memorializing our American patriots.

Theodore Lederman, Waterloo

