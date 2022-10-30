Biden didn't cause inflation, gun crime

These are the facts: The Biden administration is not responsible for inflation. It is a global problem caused by the pandemic, supply issues and the war in Ukraine. Inflation in Britain is 10%, so things could be worse. And Republicans voted no on everything Democrats passed to reduce costs for Americans. American Airlines just reported record profits, so who’s been struggling? In a committee meeting in Washington, a California congresswoman asked an economist what the biggest driver of inflation was, and he said corporate profits, that they accounted for 54% of the increase in prices. Republicans aren’t telling you that they plan to cut Social Security, Medicare and veterans benefits. Republicans are so hypocritical when they say they can’t infringe on anyone’s 1st Amendment rights, but they have no problem taking away a right women have had for half a century. The Biden administration is also not responsible for the gun violence in America; that is a problem also owned by Republicans, with their guns everywhere with no restrictions policies. People are right to be concerned about threats to democracy. We need to vote with that in mind.