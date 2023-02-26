America is being cooked, if not already fried. The head chef is the Chinese Communist Pary's Xi Jinping; the sous chef is Joe Biden. Remember, sous chefs rely on tips (money) from the head chef. Here’s their joint recipe for “Cooking America” -- and you concocted around 20 years ago:
- Biden’s a “poor” senator. He absconds with classified government documents (initial ingredients) and is “tipped” by the head chef. They dump it into the “Cook America” pot.
- As vice-president, Biden “plagiarizes” America’s secret recipes intended for our protection. He “sells” them to the head chef using a bus boy (Hunter Biden) for delivery. Another “tip” for the “Big Guy.”
- As president, Biden has the key to the larder: Anything the head chef wants: drain America’s resources — our military’s munitions and Strategic Oil Reserve; crack America’s southern border for every underworld rotten egg; poison our children with CCP’s fentanyl; boil over inflation — burn America’s budget; intentionally “drop” millions of Bagram Air Base’s equipment so its military codes are later used by CCP. Where? In balloon overflights across America. Biden’s “tips” from Xi keep “peculating.”
People are also reading…
Together, Xi and Biden, peppering with mutual cronyism, are crisply frying America, “Lamb of the Free.”
Cutthroat chefs; demonic depots.
Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls