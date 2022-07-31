Beware the climate change boogeyman

Be careful of the boogeyman! For years the Democrats/socialists called him “global warming" until we discovered that the Earth had warmed only 1.5 degrees since the late 1800s. That didn’t stop them, they just renamed him “climate change" and said it was because of fossil fuels putting too much carbon dioxide into the air. The trouble now is that climate is affected by a lot of things, of which carbon dioxide is only a small part. Former President Obama said we could spend $1 trillion on climate change and it would make only a “negligible" difference, but Joe Biden is determined to do it. A trillion dollars is a lot of greenbacks (a billion is 1000 million and a trillion is 1000 billion ). Just the interest on our $30-plus trillion debt will soon be over $700 billion a year. This means every American already owes more than $100,000. Do you still think we should spend another $1 trillion on something like the climate change “boogeyman?" Would you like to write out a check for your share today? Just think how many bridges and new highways this could build, but Biden is determined to spend a large part of it to buy batteries and solar panels from China while they are spending their money on the military, which has its eyes on Taiwan.