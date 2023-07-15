My elementary education was in the Roman Catholic system at St. Boniface in Ionia. We ran up the American flag every day, and sometimes it was my job to do that. Never once was the Catholic flag hoisted up first. In fact, we were taught that the American flag was first above all others. And then comes the Bob Vander Platts interview on IPTV's "Iowa Press" where he was asked by Kay Henderson, "What is your definition of Christian nationalism?" His answer was "Well, Christian nationalism. There's too often where I think you put the American flag first and the Gospel second. That's a danger." Not one of our fathers, grandfathers and great-grand fathers died because our flag was a danger. They died because it was a salvation! Ask yourself this: How long are you going to stick with these Christian nationalists? Listen to what Vander Platts says, and watch what Gov. Reynolds does. It is time for an examination of conscience.