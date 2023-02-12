One of the players involved in a tackle suddenly fell to the ground, and it was soon apparent that he was in big trouble. CPR was being applied and there was little doubt that this was a life-or-death situation. People were praying and wiping away tears for someone they didn’t even know. It didn’t matter what race, nationality, political affiliation, or religion they were or what was going to happen to the game. Only one thing mattered, and that was the welfare of this young man. It was a very close call, but it looks like he will be OK. The interesting thing was that for a little while everyone forgot their differences and focused on something they could agree on. Maybe it’s time we listen to those who are trying to unite us a little more and those who are trying to divide us a lot less.