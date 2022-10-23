Be well-informed when voting Nov. 8

You the voter, need to be informed prior to voting this November. Define what you expect from your politicians; Do want them to speak the truth? Expect honesty? Do you want them to do what they’re paid to do? Do you want them to take money from large PACs, corporations and donors, or do you want them not take the money? Term limits would reduce influence of the money.
- In the mid-term races in other states I find the Georgia race with Herschel Walker hypocritical -- he has four kids with four different women, paid for an abortion.
- Also, Dana Loesch (a conservative media personality) declared, “I am concerned about one thing, and one thing only, at this point. So I don’t care if Herschel Walker paid to abort endangered baby eagles -- I want control of the Senate.” Win at all costs!
- Another news headline: The Republicans let slip the reduction of Medicare support is on their agenda.
- Jan. 6 invasion of our Capitol -- The congressional investigation has shown this was an attempt to overthrown our system of government. This invasion was a threat to our Democracy.
In my opinion, think of the above when you cast your vote.
Tim Murphy, Waterloo