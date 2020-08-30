Be smart when you dine out, go to bars

What can you do? Ask the establishment what precautions they are taking and adhere to their guidelines. Wearing a mask or being extra cautious about how close we are to other groups are small inconveniences. If your favorite bar or restaurant is overly busy, ask to get your order to go. Many of these establishments now have the ability to sell mixed drinks to go. If that establishment is too busy and you really want your favorite cocktail, take the safer approach and place a to go order to consume responsibly at home. If an employee asks you to adhere to the guidelines and keep your distance from others, please comply. They are doing their best to keep their staff and customers safe and follow the public health guidelines.