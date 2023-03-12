Authoritarianism a form of government normally led by the likes of Mao, Stalin, Hitler, Xi Jinping, Putin. Under these leaders millions have been murdered. With Xi and Putin the final numbers are not in.

When a country gives over its freedom for this type of leadership expect killing by the millions. This form of government has no respect for life, period.

From Afganistan to Zimbabwe, empty bellies drive humans to look for leaders who will feed them. This opens the door for authoritarin leaders to take charge. As we are now experiencing, this results in war. Be on your guard, world.

Bob Black, Waterloo