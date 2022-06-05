 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

'Be of good cheer; I have overcome the world'

  • 0
LTE

"Insult to God?" Quoting the Old Testament "only" is an insult! He sent his son Jesus Christ showing his love for mankind that "no one" should perish. I don't see our government or schools implementing these truths. Stop relying on government for sound laws! They have done more harm than good. What can be done? Start in your own homes. John 16:33: "These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world."

Joan Wiuff, Waterloo

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The idolatrous altar of The Gun

The idolatrous altar of The Gun

Don’t ask “why,” ask “how.” How did this person get a high-powered, high-capacity weapon? How can someone get a weapon without training, regis…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News