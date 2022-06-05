"Insult to God?" Quoting the Old Testament "only" is an insult! He sent his son Jesus Christ showing his love for mankind that "no one" should perish. I don't see our government or schools implementing these truths. Stop relying on government for sound laws! They have done more harm than good. What can be done? Start in your own homes. John 16:33: "These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world."