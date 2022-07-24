 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Be helping every day

LTE

When individuals think about giving back, volunteering or donating it is often done around the holiday season or when a major event is or has occurred. However, there are millions of people each and every day that struggle to make a living wage or gain access to food/shelter/water all around the world. Shouldn’t help or aid be given throughout the year rather then at one specific time?

Giving back in some way not only benefits the recipient but also the participant. Individuals often get caught up in their daily lives and do not think of those in need. However, volunteering can have a meaningful impact on many people. It is nice to be a part of something bigger. Taking a step back from the daily hustle and bustle gives an individual the opportunity to be truly grateful for all that they have.

I encourage everyone to find a cause or organization that they are passionate about and find out how they can get involved. Remember, one small act can have a lasting impact.

Lauren Bonner, Waterloo

