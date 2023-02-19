Dear Santa: In order to keep air traffic safely flowing in the congested skies over the Klondike, the USAF has begun shooting down … white … things. So, before you begin making your rounds this Christmas, I’d recommend adding red and blue strips to your white sleigh, shaving your white beard, and getting rid of the white ball on your stocking hat. These steps may prevent being mistaken for a, a ...? And speaking of shooting things, a reminder to hunters out there: Rule #1 is always be sure of your target.